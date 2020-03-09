Multiple crews battle a fire in New Middletown

One of their three dogs died as a result of the fire, but no one else was injured

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to a house in New Middletown Sunday evening in response to a fire.

Crews got the call after 7 p.m. on the 700 block of Ohlin Drive.

Firefighters from both Poland, Springfield and New Middletown were on scene to put the fire out.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke that started in the kitchen near the stove.

According to officials at the scene, the homeowners came home and when they opened the door they saw flames and smoke.

One of their three dogs died as a result of the fire, but no one else was injured.

Currently, firefighters are unsure what caused the fire.