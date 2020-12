Chestnut Street is currently closed and there is a lot of smoke in the area

(This video was submitted by a viewer)

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews are battling a two house fires in Leetonia.

The fires broke out Monday afternoon on Chestnut Street.

Multiple crews are on scene where one house is completely burned down while the second is still standing but damaged.

The family all made it out of the house.

Everyone got out of both houses safely.