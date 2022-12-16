HOWLAND, Twp. Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple accidents temporarily shut down Route 46 in Howland Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m.

As a result, the area is closed. OSP said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Route 46 reopened around 8:45 a.m.

There was also two accidents that were on Route 11 and King Graves Road. No injuries or road closures were reported.

OSP said that there are multiple accidents in the area.