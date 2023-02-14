Editor’s note: Some of the photos may be disturbing to some viewers, viewer discretion is advised.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents were called to a home on the South Side of Youngstown Monday night in response to a case of animal neglect, according to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook page.

The post states that the agents removed five dogs, a kitten and a goat from what they described as deplorable conditions. All animals were reported to be severely dehydrated.

The goat, now named Zeva, has pneumonia and remains in critical condition in the Animal Charity Clinic.

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

The organization is asking for donations to aid in the care of the animals.

The post also states that charges are pending on the owner of the animals.