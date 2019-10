Traffic is being diverted off the highway via the Meridian Road exit

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All three lanes on I-680 northbound at Meridian Road in Austintown are closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 6:49 a.m Thursday.

Troopers say a car was off the side of the road with a flat tire when it was hit by two other vehicles.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

