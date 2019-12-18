Breaking News
Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-80 near I-76

The road is closed between State Route 46 and I-76

A multi-vehicle crash has stalled traffic on I-76 at I-80 in Jackson Twp.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Meander Creek Reservoir are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The road is closed between State Route 46 and I-76, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT is reporting traffic delays on a portion of Interstate 80, leading up the I-76 intersection.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Heavy snowfall was reported in the area around the time of the crash, but the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

WKBN is heading out to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

