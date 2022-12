HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of State Route 82 in Howland is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four cars were involved in a crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Howland Wilson Road and State Route 82.

According to police, no one was taken to the hospital.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this report.