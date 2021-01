This happened on South Avenue near East Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning.

First News was at the scene and saw three cars with significant damage spread across the roadway.

About a block and a half of South was closed. Drivers were being rerouted to other side streets.

Officers say three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.