MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County are closed from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to the I-376 eastbound interchange due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Vehicle restrictions and speed reductions are in place on interstates throughout the northwest region. Motorists can be view those restrictions on www.511PA.com.