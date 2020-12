At least one vehicle went over the median

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident involving multiple vehicles is backing up traffic on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Market Street exit.

At least one vehicle went over the median.

Traffic is backed up southbound and northbound.

We have crew on the scene. Check back here for updates.

