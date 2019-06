The crash happened on State Route 534, south of Mahoning Avenue

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One vehicle was heavily damaged in a crash in Milton Township.

The crash happened on State Route 534, south of Mahoning Avenue.

The car went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver told investigators that he swerved to avoid a deer. He and a dog inside the car are OK.

Highway Patrol, the Milton police and fire departments were on the scene.