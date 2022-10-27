SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and State Street shortly after 8 p.m. Two trucks and an SUV were involved.

One of the trucks went left of center and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The road is currently blocked off at South East Boulevard. Two tow trucks are on the scene.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to our reporter at the scene, there are no injuries.