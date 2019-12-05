Multi-state high-speed chase ends in Columbiana County

The chase started just after 12 a.m. Thursday after troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Pickup truck for speeding along Route 11 in Elkrun Township

The chase started just after 12 a.m. Thursday when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Pickup truck for speeding along Route 11 in Elkrun Township.

Troopers say the driver, with two passengers inside, took off and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour. At one point, the driver hit a patrol car.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to help after the driver crossed the state line.

The driver traveled back into Ohio where the chase was eventually called off due to worsening road conditions.

The suspect’s car was spotted a short time later at a gas station and again the driver ran from police, according to troopers.

During this second pursuit, spike strips were laid down, damaging the suspect’s car, which was found abandoned along Route 14, near Route 165 in Unity Township.

All three people inside the car ran away.

A K-9 was called in to help track the suspects. One person was found. The hunt is on for the two other people in the truck.