MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WKBN) – Whiteout conditions caused a pileup involving multiple vehicles that has closed parts of I-80 WB just before the Ohio state boundary line on Sunday afternoon.

According to PennDOT workers on the scene, the crash involved 11 vehicles, including two larger trucks.

A McGonigle ambulance, the Shenango Township Police, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Shenango Township Fire Department are all on the scene.

Only one injury was reported on the scene, according to PennDOT.

This story is developing. For more updates, check back here.