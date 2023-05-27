YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown police chase Saturday afternoon ended in a multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police were involved in a chase that resulted in a two-car crash near Oak Hill Avenue and Pepsi Place.

According to police, it started with a domestic issue where threats were made and someone left a home with a gun.

The driver of one car fled police but crashed into a cruiser.

Two people were taken into custody, and three were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.