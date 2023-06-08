YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a multi-car crash at the intersection of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The intersection is currently blocked off, and traffic is delayed.

One vehicle was attempting to turn right while another was going straight, and the two collided. One car was pushed out of the intersection by the force, and the other continued straight, hitting another vehicle parked at the red light.

WKBN

WKBN

This crash follows numerous residents voicing their concerns over the construction on Midlothian Boulevard, many stating the new changes are unsafe.

Injuries have been reported, and police and fire are on the scene.