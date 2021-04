The church said it hopes the festival can continue next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight year, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Youngstown is canceled.

There are still concerns about having the event due to COVID-19.

Instead, there will be a Festa Italiana 2021 Raffle. Tickets are $10 each and a drawing for three cash prizes will be held October 11.

