Mrs. Watts reads letter she wrote to Poland’s Class of 2020

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Linda Watts, a retired Poland teacher, had her second grade students write themselves a letter, which she sent the year they graduated high school. This year, she included something else — a letter from herself.

She doesn’t normally do this but figured it was appropriate, given what the Class of 2020 has gone through.

“No one is experiencing the pandemic in quite the way you are.”

She read her letter to us Thursday afternoon.

“Remember you are special and Mrs. Watts cares about you. It was true in second grade and it’s still true today. Congratulations. Have a beautiful future. Give it time, it will happen. Love, Mrs. Watts.”

You can hear her read the entire letter in the video above.