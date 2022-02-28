YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown received a special visit today from a duck known as ‘Mr. Vanderquak’ who’s on a nationwide quest to raise money for St. Jude Research Hospital.

‘Mr. Vanderquak’s Mov’n for St. Jude Jeep Convoy’ journey began at the beginning of Sept. out of St. Louis Missouri.

Since then he’s traveled all around the country before arriving at Fab Limo in Youngstown Monday.

The city’s Jeep community came out in large numbers for the cause. Currently, $91,000 has been raised, but their goal is $100,000.

Ohio is the duck’s 47th state and he still has three left on his journey.

“I wanted to give moms, dads, children, grandparents, brothers and sisters hope — an opportunity to have what we have,” said founder Lisa Unverzagt.

Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. they will convoy by Jeep from Mill Creek Park to Kufleitner’s dealership in Boardman.

All proceeds raised will go directly to St. Jude Research.