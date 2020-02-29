Mr. Anthony’s hosts its annual Home and Garden show

The Home and Garden show is an opportunity for local contractors to meet with people in the community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Continuing a home improvement tradition, Friday kicked off the 69th annual HBA Home and Garden show. It’s set to continue until Sunday.

Attendees can talk with the contractors about what work they want done around their home. People can even schedule appointments.

Organizers say the event is a great way to start home improvements ahead of spring.

It costs nothing to attend the show.

Doors are open Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.