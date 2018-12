Mr. Anthony's hosts 10th Annual Holiday Hopes and Wishes event Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - In Boardman was the 10th Annual "Holiday Hopes and Wishes" event at Mr. Anthony's.

This was hosted by the "Kids Crew" with Akron Children's Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

Our own Mandy Noell served as emcee for the luncheon, which featured a silent auction and raffle.

Proceeds will benefit the local hospital's cardiology fund.