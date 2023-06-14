YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Summer is a time when everyone is on the move, in more ways than one. It’s the busiest time, literally, to move from one home to another. Ohio Attorney General Davis Yost it’s a popular time for scams, too.

They are several ways that people moving can be duped. Yost said con artists pretend to be movers – providing cost estimates and accepting deposits – but don’t show up for the job. Others estimate a price based on the weight or volume of the items moved, but then after they load everything up, they tell you your belongings weigh more take up more space than quoted and charge you more.

There are also cases of belongings not showing up at their destination at all and sometimes “held hostage” until you pay an additional fee, Yost explained.

Before hiring a mover, check with the Better Business Bureau and find out your rights through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The PUCO has important information about consumers’ rights when hiring movers. For consumers moving across state lines, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulates interstate moving companies. Also, you may want to review the BBB’s June 2020 study of moving scams, which primarily concentrates on state-to-state moves.

Here are some red flags to look for and tips to consider when hiring a moving company:

Be suspicious if the company doesn’t list an address or provide information about its registration and/or insurance coverage. The same goes for a business that doesn’t use a company name when answering a phone call or that uses rented trucks instead of its own vehicles. These may be signs that the mover isn’t in business for the long haul.

Avoid companies that require a large down payment or payment in full before the move. And do not pay cash unless services are completed.

Be sure to get a written contract from the moving company and read the terms, conditions and any other fine print before signing it. Be sure the written contract spells out the dates that your belongings will be picked up and delivered, as well as how the rate is calculated. Save all documentation in case you need to refer to or provide it if questions or concerns arise.

Most movers base pricing on a flat rate or an hourly rate. Some flat-rate estimates might be higher because they account for the fact that the move may take longer than expected. Flat-rate quotes may offer you peace of mind and more certainty. For long-distance moves or larger homes, some experts say a flat rate may be better for the budget-minded consumer.

Some movers may quote an estimate based on the weight or volume of your items. According to the BBB, “Rogue operators prefer to give estimates in cubic feet. Volume is easier to manipulate than weight, so they can later claim additional charges.”

Get at least three in-person or virtual estimates as part of your research. Scammers may refuse face-to-face meetings and lowball their estimates over the phone.

Inventory all of the items being moved and the number of boxes being transported to your new home. Look for companies that provide full-value protection insurance in case any items are lost or damaged. Also, find out what your existing homeowner’s policy will cover.

Take photos before and after the move in case you have insurance claims involving broken or damaged items.

Consider moving certain items yourself, especially your Social Security card, passport and other personal documents.

If you suspect a scam or an unfair business practice, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office online or at 800-282-0515.