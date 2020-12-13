Moving company starts new tradition of ‘Fill The Moving Truck’

They'll be collecting items next Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their moving truck will be in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been a few “Fill The Cruiser” food drives going on this holiday season. Now, there is a “Fill The Moving Truck” holiday drive.

Bearded Brothers Moving is challenging the community to fill a 26-foot moving truck with gifts and clothes for local kids.

“We want to reach as many people as we possibly can. Stack our 26-foot truck full of toys, coats, clothes, so we can give back to the community,” said Franco Doran, co-owner of Bearded Brothers Moving.

This is the first time the company is doing a holiday drive.

They’re hoping their efforts will brighten up this holiday season.

“Honestly, we’re just three big guys with three big hearts. We just want to help our community out. A lot of kids aren’t going to have a Christmas unfortunately. Like Franco said, with how 2020 has been going and the pandemic, we just want to help out and give our community a big Christmas, especially the little ones,” said co-owner Chris Wells.

All the donations they collect will go to Toys For Tots and the Salvation Army.

If you would like to donated, Bearded Brothers Moving is looking for new toys, coats and clothes.

They ask that everything have tags on or still be in the box.

They’ll be collecting items next Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their moving truck will be in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle in Poland.

Bearded Brothers also says they’ll be promoting social distancing during the holiday drive.

People can drive up with their donations in their trunks and they’ll grab them.