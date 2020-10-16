Movies 8 in Boardman reopening for first time since pandemic with Halloween movie showings

Local News

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place so people can enjoy select classic Halloween movies in the theater

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween, spooky

Pixabay

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Movies 8 in Boardman is reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.

The discount theater will be hosting a Spooktacular Weekend Oct. 23-25 with select classic Halloween movies.

Movies 8 will be offering showings of the following classics:

  • Hocus Pocus
  • The Thing
  • Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Creature from the Black Lagoon
  • Casper
  • Halloween
  • Halloween II
  • Evil Dead

You’ll be able to buy concession stand favorites.

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place.

You can see showtimes and buy tickets on Movies 8’s website.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com