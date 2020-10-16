Movies 8 in Boardman reopening for first time since pandemic with Halloween movie showings

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Movies 8 in Boardman is reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.
The discount theater will be hosting a Spooktacular Weekend Oct. 23-25 with select classic Halloween movies.
Movies 8 will be offering showings of the following classics:
- Hocus Pocus
- The Thing
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- Creature from the Black Lagoon
- Casper
- Halloween
- Halloween II
- Evil Dead
You’ll be able to buy concession stand favorites.
Social distancing and safety measures will be in place.
You can see showtimes and buy tickets on Movies 8’s website.
