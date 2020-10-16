Movies 8 in Boardman reopening for first time since pandemic with Halloween movie showings

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place so people can enjoy select classic Halloween movies in the theater

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Movies 8 in Boardman is reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.

The discount theater will be hosting a Spooktacular Weekend Oct. 23-25 with select classic Halloween movies.

Movies 8 will be offering showings of the following classics:

Hocus Pocus

The Thing

Nightmare Before Christmas

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Casper

Halloween

Halloween II

Evil Dead

You’ll be able to buy concession stand favorites.

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place.

You can see showtimes and buy tickets on Movies 8’s website.

