BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A local movie theatre is changing its ticket policy.

Starting Friday, Movies 8 in Boardman is requiring anyone under the age of 18 attending a show after 7:30. must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The policy was posted Friday on its Facebook page and there are signs on the front windows of the theater.

Management tells us the change is meant to ensure the behavior of younger customers doesn’t disrupt anyone else.