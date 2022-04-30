CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A local film crew made a movie in a day on Saturday.

The short film is called “Help” and is about the bombing and invasion of Ukraine.

The film was shot in the old apartments set to be demolished in Campbell. Local actors made up the cast including Ukrainian actors from Cleveland.

WKBN producer Johnny Chechitelli wrote and directed the film.

“This is obviously a very serious topic. We wanted to bring a lot of heart and compassion to this at the end. We just want to show kind of the horrors and tragedy of what’s gong on, and a real human story,” Chechitelli said.

All of the film’s dialogue is in Ukrainian. “Help” will be available on YouTube next week.