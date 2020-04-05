Mount Carmel Italian Festival in Youngstown canceled

Breaking News
Youngstown Mount Carmel Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel canceled their annual Italian Festival due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Facebook post.

The festival was supposed to be held the week of July 22-25 and is not planned be rescheduled in 2020.

In the post, Scott Schulick wrote, “While we know that July seems a long way off, it is now impossible for our committee to meet in person and soon commitments would need to be made with vendors, entertainers and other suppliers.”

They do ensure festival-goers that the Mount Carmel Festival will be back in 2021.

