YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time since 2019, the Mount Carmel Italian Festival has returned to Youngstown.

The festival was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Chairman of the festival Scott Schulick said this is one of the biggest fundraisers for the church. They did lose some of their older volunteers because of fear of COVID but this year, they were able to recruit enough help.

“So we have tried to recruit newer volunteers, people who have not been involved in the festival before. Some of our younger parishioners who kind of need to step into leadership roles over time,” said Schulick.

The Mount Carmel Festival runs through Sunday.