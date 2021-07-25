Mount Carmel Basilica hosts second concert to replace annual festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Carmel Basilica hosted its Italian fest Sunday evening in a different way.

Normally, the fest is held in the church’s parking lot. When the event was planned in January, the church wanted to be safe with the pandemic. So instead, they held a concert in the church’s event center for their parishioners.

“Monsignor wanted to bring people back in some sort of small event. So, he decided to have Dom Tocco perform tonight,” said festival chairman Scott Schulick.

This was the second concert in place of the festival. It had a limited capacity of 350 people and sold out in just under two weeks.

The fest may not have been as big this year, but many people were excited to be at a show.

“This is two years since I’ve seen a lot of these people, and I’m getting so many hugs, it’s like a reunion,” said emcee Joey Naples.

Headline performer Dominic Tocco brought down the house with music from artists like Frankie Valli and Frank Sinatra. He said he enjoyed getting to perform again.

“It’s nice because it’s indoors and it’s more intimate, and everybody’s a little closer. We kind of like it,” Tocco said.

Planners hope to be back to normal next year.

“They miss having the festival. Hopefully this is just a glimpse of what’s to come back in 2022,” Schulick said.