Motorcyclists support boy hit by motorcycle in Columbiana County

KENSINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a day of giving back around the Valley Saturday. In Columbiana County, more than 250 motorcycles showed up to support a little boy’s recovery.

It was all for Zayden Nenichka, who was hit by a motorcycle three months ago.

All the money raised went to help the family with their needs, such as medical bills and gas to and from the hospital.

Motorcyclists would drive to different towns to help raise money.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s heartwarming to know we have all this support, and the community can come together for a little boy,” said Lisa Pitts, a supporter.

The event was held in John and Helen’s Tavern near State Route 30.

