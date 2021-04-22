Motorcyclists invited to bike run benefitting Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park

So far, $70,000 has been collected to go toward the park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sorry Souls Motorcycle Club is hosting a ride next Saturday to benefit the Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park.

It will start at 9 a.m. at the Eastside Civics Club on Midlothian Boulevard. From there, motorcycle riders will go to different locations around the area.

After the tour, riders will go back to the Civics Club where there will be food, music, merchandise and more to benefit the park.

“We’ll all end up back here and that’s when all the activities, all the festivities, DJs, bands, food is provided to everybody in the run but it’s also open to the public,” said Bandit, president of the Sorry Souls Motorcycle Club.

So far, $70,000 has been collected to go toward the park.

Rowan’s dad, David Sweeney, talked about finding the strength to bring this park to reality.

“My strength is Rowan. He was four years old. He was about to turn five. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was so loving and so full of energy you just can’t forget about. I have to keep him going, it’s only fair for him. There was so much he was looking forward to,” David said.

David added that they should know a definite location for the park soon.