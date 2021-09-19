Motorcyclists honor Ohio soldier who died in Kabul attack

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, motorcyclists honored Maxton Soviak, a Navy soldier from Berlin Heights, Ohio, who died in the Kabul airport attack.

They held a motorcycle run at the Youngstown Harley Davidson in Austintown.

Hundreds of motorcycles came out for the event, which was put together by The Bellotti Op president Josh Moyer.

The organization brings awareness to veteran suicide. The group planned the event in just three weeks.

“We stepped out of our wheelhouse. It’s all for the same thing, it’s a veteran and their family that’s in need,” Moyer said.

The event raised money for the new established Maxton Soviak Memorial Fund.

Riders from across Ohio, Pennsylvania and other nearby states showed their support.

“It’s truly amazing, especially the Youngstown community. All the messages and phone calls throughout the last two weeks have been nothing but amazing,” Moyer said.

Moyer is also a Navy soldier and said he feels a special connection to Soviak’s story.

“With us being Navy, we take care of our own. And especially with me being able to do it, owning a nonprofit, I just had to do something,” Moyer said.

Moyer returns to active duty soon and is grateful he got to honor Soviak before he resumes his duties.

“This is just something small that we can do for them,” Moyer said.