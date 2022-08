YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Youngstown Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Himrod Avenue, near the ramp to get onto Interstate 680.

A car and motorcycle crashed.

The motorcyclist was part of a group and cut off the driver of the car.

No alcohol or drugs were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the car was not hurt.