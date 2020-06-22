Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mercer County crash

The motorcyclist was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital

SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Jackson Center was seriously injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 36-ear-old Jonathan Hobart was traveling south on State Route 19 (Perry Highway) at about 1:09 p.m. when a car driven by 67-year-old Rebecca Heckman, 67, of Hadley, turned into the path of the motorcycle.

Hobart was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he is in critical condition.

Heckman was not injured, according to the police report.

Troopers say Hobart was not wearing a helmet.