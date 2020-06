The accident happened just south of Pollock Store Road

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Cranberry Township man was seriously injured Monday after hitting a deer on Interstate 79 in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 55-year-old Peter Twichell was traveling south on I-79 at about 5:29 p.m. when he hit a deer.

Twichell was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital.