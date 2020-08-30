Motorcyclist sent to hospital, hit by SUV

The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Health in Youngstown with serious injuries

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in Boardman Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Boardman police responded to multiple reports of an SUV hitting a motorcycle at the intersection of Market Street and Boardman Poland Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Health in Youngstown with serious injuries, according to Sergeant John Martin of Boardman PD.

Martin also says both drivers are men.

The SUV had damage to the front of the vehicle. It is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

