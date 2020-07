A motorcycle accident shut down part of Midlothian Blvd. Sunday night in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A motorcycle accident shut down part of Midlothian Blvd. Sunday night in Youngstown.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Youngstown Police say a motorcyclist crashed on Midlothian Blvd. near the I-680 overpass.

The driver fell off but the bike continued forward, striking another vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Midlothian were closed for several hours and traffic was diverted onto 680.