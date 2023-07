WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Lawrence County Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 22-year-old rider was traveling south on Perry Highway near George Washington Road just before 10:30 p.m. when he hit a deer and crashed.

The driver from Prospect, Pennsylvania, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.