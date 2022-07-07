JEFFERSON Twp. Pa. (WKBN)- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by helicopter after an evening crash last night in Jefferson Township.

Police were called to Route 258 about a quarter mile east of Charleston Road around 8 p.m.

Officers said that the driver made a turn and slid off the road, hitting a road sign.

Police said that the driver was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for lower body injuries. Officers said that the driver was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.