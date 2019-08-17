Motorcyclist goes to hospital with head injury after crash in Lackawannock Twp.

Police suspect the motorcyclist was under the influence of alcohol at the time

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury after a crash Saturday morning in Lackawannock Township.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on W. Market Street, west of Bend Road.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver, a 30-year-old Masury man, lost control of the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and had a head injury.

Investigators suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to a police report.

Charges are pending.