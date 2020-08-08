Motorcycle ride held to honor Struthers native who died to cancer

Judy Swantener Dasen lost her battle with small cell lung cancer on August 2, 2008

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – At the AMVETS in Struthers Saturday, more than 100 motorcyclists came out to ride to remember Struthers native Judy Swantener Dasen.

Judy lost her battle with small cell lung cancer on August 2, 2008.

She was only diagnosed two months before she died.

She’s remembered as a beloved lifelong member of the Struthers community, and her husband David says he’s proud that this event can honor her legacy.

“I am very humbled by this. I love the turnout. This is a great way to keep her memory alive and also raise money for a great cause,” Davide said.

All the proceeds from the ride and event will benefit the Hope Cancer Center.

This is the second year that they have held the motorcycle ride in Judy’s honor.

Last year, they had just over 50 bikers, but this year, the number more than doubled.