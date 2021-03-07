Motorcycle mission group comes to Youngstown, hoping to help kids

The group of parents and community members is looking to provide anti-bullying resources for local kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle mission dedicated group to children and anti-bullying is expanding outside of Pennsylvania for the first time. Their newest chapter will be in Youngstown.

Some say it takes a village to raise a child.

“Basically K-Dogs is trying to be part of that village to help one child at a time,” said Donald Rozman, founder of K-Dogs Kidz Mission.

A motorcycle mission called K-Dogs Kidz Mission is coming to the Mahoning Valley.

The group of parents and community members is looking to provide anti-bullying resources for local kids.

“I’m a father myself with two sons, so I kind of thought, ‘What if it’s happening to them and they don’t have anyone to reach to?’ When I thought of it that way, it was really something I wanted to get involved with,” said Dave Niec, President of the Youngstown Chapter.

Rozman started the motorcycle mission after his 11-year-old son Kyle died in a car accident.

He says Kyle always saw how cars and motorcycles could help classmates who were being bullied.

“I would drop him off or pick him up at school. Sometimes I would use the motorcycle, something the car, and he realized what an effect it had on the other kids, and he asked to pick up another child and have him come into the car and it made the change for everyone asking, ‘Wow, why’s that kid in the car?'” Rozman said.

He says cars and motorcycles help kids open up.

That way, the group can chat with them about bullying or living with disabilities. Those conversations happen one-on-one or in workshops.

The Youngstown Chapter President Niec is looking forward to starting those workshops after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once things start to calm down, probably next year is realistically when we’ll be able to start getting into some schools and do some speeches and workshops and things along those lines,” Niec said.

You can find more information on the Youngstown Chapter on their Facebook.

Rozman said that AfroDogs Motorcycle — a larger, already established organization — is committed to supporting the new Youngstown Chapter.