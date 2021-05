AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was moving slowly along Route 11 north in Austintown after a crash Thursday morning.

Troopers said a motorcycle heading north hit a deer around 6:30 a.m.

The crash happened right before the Mahoning Avenue off-ramp.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was hurt, but not seriously.

Traffic was down to one lane, but the road has since reopened and traffic is moving normally again.