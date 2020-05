It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 38075 Miller Road

(WKBN) – A helicopter took a boy to the hospital Friday afternoon after a motorcycle hit him in the Lisbon area, according to State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 38075 Miller Road.

Crews flew the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron for treatment.

Highway Patrol was called to investigate the accident. More information wasn’t immediately available on Saturday morning.