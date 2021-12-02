Police investigating hit-and-run involving motorcycle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating a crash Thursday night involving a motorcycle where the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at East Market Street and Laird Avenue in front of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The motorcycle was lying on its side in the street. The only sign of the vehicle involved was what appeared to be a white bumper left behind.

Police said the man driving the motorcycle was hurt, but the extent of his injuries were not known.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, the vehicle was a white SUV and fled eastbound on Market Street.