Motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital, blocks traffic in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle crash in Youngstown Thursday evening sent the driver to the hospital.

It happened around 5:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist was driving northbound on Meridian Road while the driver of a truck was traveling southbound and about to make a left turn onto Oakwood Avenue.

The two drivers crashed, blocking traffic on Meridian Road both ways. One southbound lane is open though.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the crash to find out who is at fault.

