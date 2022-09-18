HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.

According to the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Hubbard Masury Road at Hubbard Thomas Road.

The victim has been identified by Ohio State Highway Patrol as Ernest Paul Gardner III, 26, of Hubbard.

The crash involved Gardner, who was operating a motorcycle, and the driver of a pickup truck, a 59-year-old Hubbard man.

The crash occurred when the pickup truck stopped at a stop sign on Hubbard Thomas Road at Hubbard Masury Road. As the driver turned eastbound, Gardner overturned his motorcycle, was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the pickup truck.

According to OSHP, Gardner died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.