Motorcycle club holding annual bike run to honor late Weathersfield fire chief

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle club is working to keep the legacy of the late Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh going.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting the third annual Chief Randall S. Pugh Memorial Bike Run this Sunday.

The poker run takes a scenic trip up to Geneva and then back.

Money raised goes toward EMS scholarships in Pugh’s name. So far, they’ve been able to give out four scholarships.

Pugh was one of the first paramedics in the area and felt strongly about having educated emergency medical and fire crews. He passed away after a battle with cancer in 2018.

“Well, anybody that knew Chief Pugh knew what he meant to the Valley’s EMS and what he did for it. You know, he was one of the first paramedics in the area. He was always real big on education and training and he set the standard and, you know, kind of set the bar pretty high,” said Barry Schroeder from the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

The bike run kicks off Sunday at Lane Funeral Home on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. The first bike hits the road at 10 a.m.