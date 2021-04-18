Motorcycle club donates over 4,000 pounds of dog food to Austintown shelter

The food was hauled in by a trailer and taken to All About the Paws in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle club donated over 4,000 pounds of dog food for a local shelter Sunday.

The food was hauled in by a trailer and taken to All About the Paws in Austintown.

Through a fundraiser, they were able to raise $3,400.

All About the Paws is taking care of four dogs with about eight more in foster care.

Both the shelter and the Iron Order Motorcycle Club have a big heart for dogs.

“Well, I have dogs of my own. Most of us have dogs of our own. They can’t fight for themselves, so someone has to help them,” said Richard Lemmon, part of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club.

“They’ve been helping us for a while now, so this is overwhelming and we really appreciate it,” said Nancy Logero, All About the Paws director.

Iron Order Motorcycle Club says they donated to this shelter because they are a non-kill shelter.