Motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Liberty

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was hurt Friday after colliding with a pickup truck in Liberty.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Churchill Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck tried to make a left turn from State Route 193 onto Churchill Road when he collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.